61-year-old woman arrested for murder in Richmond

A 61-year-old woman was arrested for a murder in Richmond, officials say.

Bleeding on sidewalk

What we know:

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday said Bay Station deputy sheriffs responded to a medical call near Market Avenue and 6th Street in North Richmond just after 10 a.m. today.

Officials said the caller told them there was a person bleeding on the sidewalk.

When deputies arrived, they performed CPR on the person on the sidewalk. The fire department also arrived to perform life-saving measures, but the victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Deputies identified a suspect in their initial investigation. That suspect, 61-year-old Terri James, of Richmond, was taken into custody by sheriff's office detectives.

James was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, where she is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, sheriff's officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if the victim and the suspect were either related or known to each other. Officials did not say exactly how the person died. The circumstances of the murder remain unclear.