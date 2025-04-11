Nearly 70 arrested in single drug sweep operation in San Francisco

article

San Francisco authorities arrested dozens throughout the city in a single day in an effort to disrupt the drug market and narcotics sales in the city.

On Wednesday, San Francisco police officers and sheriff's deputies arrested 67 people in a joint operation in the Tenderloin and Mission neighborhoods and the city's southern district.

There was a focus on fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants, police said in a release Thursday.

Police said the effort was part of the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center operation cracking down on drug use and sales in San Francisco.

Out of the 67 arrested, 53 of them had warrants out for their arrest.

The operation also yielded the recovery of a firearm and 3 ounces of narcotics as well, police said.

Dig deeper:

It comes just a few weeks after authorities arrested 41 people in the area of Market and Van Ness Streets for a variety of drug charges.

"This activity will not be tolerated and we will continue these operations for as long as it takes," the department said about the previous arrests on social media.

"We will go wherever the crowds are going," San Francisco Assistant Police Chief David Lazar said about the previous arrests. "We will go wherever the drug sales are happening. We will go wherever we need to address street conditions. We've seen it move, and we're just going where it's moving."

In March, Mayor Daniel Lurie said the enforcement efforts will continue.

"This activity will not be tolerated, and we will continue these operations for as long as it takes," he said.