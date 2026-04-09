7 arrested in deadly Esparto fireworks explosion

The Brief 7 people were arrested on Thursday in connection to the deadly fireworks explosion in Esparto last year. The blast killed 7 people and injured 2 others in Yolo County last July. The series of charges facing the suspects includes murder.



Seven people were arrested on Thursday, including two with ties to the Bay Area in connection to the deadly fireworks explosion in Yolo County last year. The series of charges facing the suspects includes murder.

New arrests

What we know:

Seven people were killed and two others were injured in last July's incident, according to jail records obtained by KCRA TV in Sacramento.

The number of charges against each person arrested ranges from 12 to 26. Several of the suspects are facing murder charges.

Among those indicted was Samuel Machado and his wife Tammy, both of whom worked at the sheriff's office.

Also arrested were Craig Cutright, who owned Blackstar Fireworks, which kept fireworks at the facility and Kenneth Chee, owner of Devastating Pyrotechnics, whose illegal fireworks were stored at the site.

He was arrested in Florida. Law enforcement officials shared his booking photo. Chee is charged with seven counts of murder.

Jack Lee, longtime Devastating Pyrotechnics operations manager and Gary Chan Junior, whose name is associated with the company's federal license, were both arrested.

Ronald Botelho III was arrested in December for reckless possession of explosives and now faces 13 additional charges.

The blast burned dozens of acres and damaged nearby homes. One man who lives less than a mile from the blast site said he was shocked to hear about the arrests and that he personally knew some of the people involved. The man who was interviewed by KCRA said he knew them all very well and he figured something was going to come out. He felt they would definitely find gross negligence in this case.

What's next:

The Yolo County district attorney's office said it will hold a news conference Friday morning to announce the indictments against those who were arrested.

This is a developing story.