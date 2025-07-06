7 bodies found at site of warehouse explosion, Yolo Sheriff’s Dept. says

article

Lt. Don Harman of the Yolo County Sheriff's Office told KTVU Saturday evening that the seventh body had been recovered from the site in Esparto that afternoon.

Remains were first discovered at the site on Friday, three days after an explosion destroyed the warehouse.

No Positive Identification:

Harman said identification of the remains was pending DNA analysis by the coroner’s office.

Seven people were declared officially unaccounted for in the wake of the explosion, including three brothers who were working at the warehouse which housed a business called Devastating Pyrotechnics.

Left in the Dark:

Family members have been frustrated with the lack of information they say has been coming from investigators, and in the past week have been asking why it had taken so long to enter the property.

Bomb investigators from Cal Fire and the Office of the State Fire Marshal are officially leading the investigation, though it is currently unclear why the fireworks warehouse exploded into a ball of flames.

Sacramento TV station KCRA3 reported that the facility was zoned for agricultural use, not for storing fireworks.

KTVU reached out to Devastating Pyrotechnics and received a response from Douglas Horngrad, a lawyer representing the company and its owner, Kenneth Chee.

"We sympathize with those affected by this tragedy. We share their grief," Horngrad said. "I do represent Mr Chee. The facts will show that he is innocent of any wrongdoing. While the case is under investigation, we are deferring all such questions to the proper authorities. Until that investigation is complete, we will have no further public comment."

