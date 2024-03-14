7 injured in Antioch bus crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Antioch car-bus crash

A bus was involved in a collision in Antioch, resulting in at least seven riders injured.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Laurel Road and involved one car and a Tri Delta Transit Bus.

Battalion Chief James Gallagher shared that most of the victims were senior citizens.

One vehicle was traveling westbound while the other was traveling eastbound before the crash.

It's unclear what caused the collision.

