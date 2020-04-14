75 year old goes missing from San Jose

article

A 75-year-old man is missing from San Jose and police are asking for help finding him because they consider him to be especially vulnerable due to a medical condition, police said Tuesday.

Michael Scheck was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Sunny Crest Circle in San Jose.

Scheck is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Scheck is asked to call 911 or the San Jose Police Department's missing persons unit at (408) 277-4786.