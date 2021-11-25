$7,500 reward for information in security guard shooting protecting news crew

A security guard was in stable condition at a hospital late Wednesday afternoon after being shot in an attempted armed robbery of a KRON news crew in downtown Oakland earlier in the day, police said.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by CrimeStoppers of Oakland and Oakland police for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved, police spokeswoman Officer Kim Armstead said.

The attempted robbery and shooting occurred at 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th Street, Armstead said.

The guard works with journalist Stanley Roberts and is employed by Star Protection Agency California, Roberts said on social media shortly after the shooting.

Police are asking for help identifying the perpetrators. Residents or business owners in the area with a security camera are asked to check their footage to see if the attempted robbery and shooting was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3426.