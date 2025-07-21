77-year-old pedestrian hit and killed by scooter near San Francisco's Market Street

article

A 77-year-old pedestrian was killed on Friday when he was struck by a Lime scooter near the intersection of 6th and Market streets, San Francisco police say.

9th pedestrian death this year

What we know:

Police said the crash happened at 3:51 p.m. in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The scooter driver stayed at the scene, according to police. Officers gave the victim medical attention until paramedics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Advocates' reaction

What they're saying:

A pedestrian advocate group, Walk San Francisco says this is the city's ninth pedestrian death this year and that 7 of the 9 victims killed have been seniors. The group also specified that the scooter being driven was a Lime electric scooter.

"Our hearts break for the victim and his loved ones," said Marta Lindsey, communications director of Walk San Francisco. The group said Market Street has some of the highest numbers of pedestrians in San Francisco.

Walk SF in a statement on Monday, said Market Street's intersections are very busy and can be dangerous. "There have been 46 traffic collisions, including 13 pedestrian-related crashes, at the intersection of 6th and Market since the beginning of 2015," their statement read.

However, the group did mention that San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has made pedestrian and transit improvements along Market Street between 5th and 8th streets.

These improvements are part of the Better Market Street project and include pedestrian bulb-outs, which create a protective raised-curb barrier curb extension, as well as traffic signal updates, repaved sidewalks and ADA compliant curb ramps.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this report.