8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods

A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.

Authorities didn't identify the suspects but said they all face felony charges.

"This goes far beyond petty theft or shoplifting. This is organized criminal activity," said Bonta.

An investigation into the theft ring started in 2022 after several Apple stores were targeted across the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

"The suspects are alleged to have committed brazen thefts, entering stores with shoppers and employees inside and present, grabbing goods off the shelves, and stealing iPhones, iPads, and other electronics," Bonta said.

The type of theft is similar to a smash-and-grab takeover, authorities said.

Once the alleged thieves snatch the products from the shelves and tables, they flee into awaiting vehicles, authorities said.

After that, the stolen goods are resold.