8-year-old Oakland weightlifting champ wants to be 'strongest kid in the world'

An 8-year-old boy became the youngest athlete from Oakland to qualify for the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championship.

Legend Gabourel was the youngest of 70 athletes who competed Saturday in the Olympic weightlifting meet called the "Rite of Passage," which was sponsored by the Speed Power & Strength gym on Livingston Street in Oakland.

At 75 pounds, Legend completed the lifts of 33 pounds and 60 pounds, which are qualifying marks for children up to 13 years old.

On Sunday, Legend told KTVU that he wants to be the "strongest kid in the world."

His coach, Mike Jenkins, said lifting weights is all about following instruction.

"The consideration for weightlifting is not so much an age thing," he said. 'It's when they're able to follow directions, when they're able to pay attention. Because if you find a strength training program like ours here in Oakland, that focuses on smart, safe technique, then any age is appropriate as long as they're following directions."

Legend said his older brother, who is also a weightlifter, inspired him to start.

Legend now has eight months to train and get ready to travel to Colorado Springs for his first national event in June.