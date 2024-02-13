8th graders in San Francisco could all be taking algebra following low math scores

San Francisco's school board could vote Tuesday night on bringing back algebra for students in 8th grade after the district eliminated the course from its middle schools a decade ago.

Low math scores and public pressure are prompting the board to make a change.

If the school board votes yes, then as soon as this fall, all 8th graders in San Francisco public schools will be able to take algebra in some form.

The district's plan is to start with a pilot program where 8th graders will be able to take algebra in a traditional, in-person, classroom setting.

Those who aren't part of that initial pilot could instead take algebra during the school day as an online course, or take it as a summer school class.

San Francisco Unified school district stopped offering algebra in 8th grade about a decade ago.

Now, low math scores, especially among Black and Latino students, public pressure from parents, students and even San Francisco supervisors have prompted the school board and district to bring it back.

8th grader Jacob Bustamante said he wishes he'd had a chance to learn algebra in middle school.

"I think it would be good to learn about it before you get to high school, it's going to be a lot harder process for you to come back and do it later," Jacob said.

He says he's applying to some private high schools for next year and he's noticed the applications asking if he's taken algebra already or not.

Under the district's plan, it'll be presented to the school board. The goal is to offer 8th grade algebra at all schools by 2026.

The district is also recommending overhauling its middle school math curriculum to add more minutes of math instruction, math tutoring and even hiring additional math teachers.