8th night of Hanukkah celebrated despite menorah vandalism in Oakland

The Jewish Center for Chabad held a gathering at the Piedmont Community Hall on Thursday, where Rabbi Dovid Labkowski lit a giant menorah to celebrate the 8th night of Hanukkah.

There were latkes, warm drinks, music, and games. Dozens gathered for the celebration.

Earlier this week, the menorah in Oakland was vandalized, but it’s not keeping Jewish folks in the community from celebrating.

"After what happened [two nights ago], this is especially important that we get together and show our pride as we all come together here and show that the hate will not be able to let us down, take us down," said Rabbi Labkowski.

The menorah was meant to replace the one vandalized at Lake Merritt and it will be brought back to Oakland Thursday evening.

Rabbi Labkowski said the organizationas already ordered a new menorah for next year, which will stand at 15 feet in response to the vandalism. "When they tear down one menorah, we come back with 10 more!"

The menorah is a candelabra with seven or nine lights used in Jewish worship.