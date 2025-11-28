90-year-old crashes into Los Gatos coffee shop: police

article

A 90-year-old man crashed his car into a coffee shop in Los Gatos on Thanksgiving night and police say alcohol may have played a role.

Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department officers responded around 9 p.m. Thursday to the Los Gatos Coffee Roasting Company at 101 W. Main St., where authorities extricated the 90-year-old driver, who was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The coffee shop was closed and unoccupied at the time of the crash, and the man was the sole occupant of the car. Police said "alcohol may have played a role in this incident but all factors are being looked at as part of the ongoing investigation."

The coffee shop in a social media post Friday morning said the business will be closed for the day and will update customers on a plan for reopening.

"To our community -- thank you for the messages, the concern, and the kindness. Your support reminds us why LGCRC is more than a coffee shop," the business wrote on Instagram.

