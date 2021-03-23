$900K raised for woman who fought off attacker; plans to donate funds to Asian American community

article

Over $900,000 has been raised for a 75-year-old Asian woman who was the victim of a vicious and unprovoked attack in San Francisco last week.

Donations poured in from all over to help the elderly victim recover from the traumatic experience. A GoFundMe page for the woman has raised $917,000.

In a recent update posted to the crowdfunding page for the victim, the woman's family said she intends on donating all the funds back to the Asian American community to combat racism.

The woman's grandson, John Chen, said she sustained two black eyes, a swollen wrist, and has been impacted mentally and emotionally.

He said his grandmother is "afraid to step out of her home" and the event has "left her with PTSD."

The woman was attacked on Wednesday on San Francisco's Market Street and was able to bravely fight off her perpetrator.