Expand / Collapse search

$900K raised for woman who fought off attacker; plans to donate funds to Asian American community

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Equity and Inclusion
KTVU FOX 2
article

This photo shows some of the injuries an elderly Asian woman sustained in an unprovoked attack in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO - Over $900,000 has been raised for a 75-year-old Asian woman who was the victim of a vicious and unprovoked attack in San Francisco last week. 

Donations poured in from all over to help the elderly victim recover from the traumatic experience. A GoFundMe page for the woman has raised $917,000. 

Elderly woman attacked in SF wants to donated funds raised

An elderly woman who was assaulted in San Francisco last week was able to fight off her attacker. And now she's fighting against anti-Asian racism.

In a recent update posted to the crowdfunding page for the victim, the woman's family said she intends on donating all the funds back to the Asian American community to combat racism. 

The woman's grandson, John Chen, said she sustained two black eyes, a swollen wrist, and has been impacted mentally and emotionally. 

RELATED: Security guard apprehends suspect who assaulted 2 elderly Asian people in SF

He said his grandmother is "afraid to step out of her home" and the event has "left her with PTSD."

The woman was attacked on Wednesday on San Francisco's Market Street and was able to bravely fight off her perpetrator. 