SFPD arrest suspect who assaulted elderly Asian victims in unprovoked attack Wednesday

San Francisco police announced they have arrested a man accused in the unprovoked assault on two elderly Asians on Wednesday in the city's downtown area.

Around 10:10 a.m., officers learned of an assault near Seventh and Market streets involving two elderly victims.

At the scene, officers learned the suspect approached the first victim, an 83-year-old man, and struck him. A security guard nearby saw the assault and began to pursue the suspect on foot.

During the chase, the suspect then approached the second victim, a 75-year-old woman, and assaulted her.

At that point, the guard was able to detain the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Steven Jenkins.

Officers have arrested Jenkins on suspicion of assault and elder abuse. He faces two charges of assault, likely to produce great bodily injury and two charges of elderly abuse. Investigators are determining whether the victims were targeted for being Asian.

An uptick in anti-Asian crimes across the nation, including this week's multiple shootings in Atlanta that killed eight women -- six of whom were of Asian descent -- has put the Bay Area's Asian community on alert.

Individual GoFundMe accounts for the victims, who both sustained injuries in the attacks, have been set up to help cover their medical expenses.

Both victims have received a plethora of support, with both accounts surpassing their initial goals.

GoFundMe links: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2b8zh292uo

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ngoc-pham-fundraiser

KTVU contributed to this story.