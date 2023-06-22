911 call leads to police shooting suspect then finding deceased elderly victim and dog, SFPD says

San Francisco police announced on Thursday that a 911 call for an aggravated assault resulted in police finding a deceased 76-year-old victim and an officer shooting and killing the alleged suspect.

Around 2:39 a.m. Thursday morning, San Francisco police responded to an aggravated assault in progress at a residence near the 700 block of 31st Avenue in the Richmond District of San Francisco.

Once on scene, police spoke with an 84-year-old victim in the doorway of the home, but the conversation took a quick turn when the suspect approached the victim and the officer.

Police say during this initial interaction, a 37-year-old suspect armed with a knife "advanced toward the officer and the victim from inside the home" which resulted in the police officer shooting and killing the suspect.

The 84-year-old male victim then told the officer that the suspect had already assaulted a 76-year-old woman still inside the home, but once the officer found the female victim, she was already dead, police officials said in a press release.

A dead dog was also found inside the residence.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 84-year-old male victim was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within ten days."

Supervisor Connie Chan said this was a "tragic incident."

"When one household is hurt, our entire community is impacted," Chan said in a statement. "My heart and thoughts are with the family. We are expecting more details of the incident to be released to the public as the investigation continues to unfold. I'm in close communication with our Police Department and Richmond District Police Station, our shared goal will continue to drive us working together to ensure the Richmond is safe."