94-year-old man dead, suspect arrested after attack in San Francisco park

article

A 94-year-old man died after allegedly being attacked in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood on the morning of Memorial Day, and a 53-year-old man is in custody in connection with his death, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Monday to a report of an assault in the first block of Elk Street and arrived to find the elderly victim suffering from a head injury. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

Police broadcast the description of the suspect, and two sergeants spotted a man identified as Peter Rocha nearby in the area of Diamond and Bosworth streets and took him into custody without incident.

Rocha was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. Police said a stick was used in the attack.

The name of the victim was not being released by the medical examiner's office as of late Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

