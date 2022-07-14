988 -- Three-digit Suicide Lifeline starts working in US this weekend

People in need of help will soon be able to dial just three numbers to reach the Suicide Lifeline.

Beginning Saturday, July 16, 988 will take callers to the crisis hotline.

The shorter number is designed to be easier to remember than the current 10-digit line. The existing number, 1-800-273-8255, will still be available as well.

Calling the number will provide you to access to help when you are experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

The service for civilians and veterans is free and available 24/7. You can also text 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.