A Florida nurse pleads guilty to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris

A Miami nurse has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, issued her guilty plea on Friday in Miami federal court. She's charged with six counts of making threats to kill the vice president, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Florida.

FILE - US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the administration's American Jobs Plan at Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro, North Carolina, April 19, 2021.

SEE ALSO: VP Harris returns to Oakland with focus on jobs, infrastructure and clean drinking water

Prosecutors said Phelps admitted to sending her husband, who was in prison, 30-second video clips of herself threatening to kill Harris back in February.

"The videos show Phelps making the threats, screaming curse words, saying she had accepted $53,000 to carry out a ‘hit’ against Vice President Harris, and explaining that she would carry out the assassination within 50 days," federal investigators said.

Phelps recorded some of the clips herself, while her children recorded others, according to prosecutors. After sending these videos, Phelps sent a photograph of herself holding a firearm with a target sheet at a gun range. Two days later, she applied for a concealed weapon permit. Officials said that Phelps later told investigators that she did not know what would have happened if they had not come to her home.

She's scheduled to return to court for sentencing on November 19. Phelps faces up to five years in prison.

Advertisement

KTVU contributed to this story.