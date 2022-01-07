AC Transit delays expected due to COVID infections among workers

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service will likely be delayed, with the possibility of temporarily canceling lines, beginning Friday because of the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among employees.

AC Transit reported a spike in positive cases of the virus among bus operators, mechanics and other workers that is impacting service.

Routes that come every 15 minutes may now come every 30 minutes, according to the agency, which said it may have to temporarily cancel a line depending on staffing availability and the need to prioritize other lines.

Riders are asked to check www.actransit.org/actransit-realtime or call (510) 891-4777 for the latest updates on bus service.

