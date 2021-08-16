Activists demand vaccine mandate at City College of San Francisco

An activist group is demanding that City College of San Francisco meet the demands for a vaccine mandate and proof of following CDC guidelines on ventilation inside campus buildings.

The Higher Education Action Team, also known as HEAT, is holding a news conference on Monday to urge about the college to reopen safely.

Activists demanded that the school issue a vaccine mandate for all students and workers immediately even though the interim chancellor could announce a vaccine mandate before the end of the month, according to HEAT's news release.

HEAT argued that the vaccine mandate should take effect immediately because classes started on Saturday and people on campus are at risk of getting COVID right now.

The group also wanted the City College to release information about how it is obeying CDC standards on proper ventilation and airflow inside campus buildings.