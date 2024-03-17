Update: 3 dead, including child, in SF West Portal bus stop crash

A third person has died from their injuries after an SUV slammed into a bus stop in San Francisco, police said.

The third victim was identified as an adult woman. A fourth victim, an infant, is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

SFPD said they don't believe traffic engineering played a factor in the crash and remain investigating.

The accident occurred Saturday shortly after noon on Ulloa Street and Lenox Way in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood.

The four victims were waiting at the bus stop when a driver crashed into them.

West Portal sits along a corridor with schools, several businesses, a library, and playgrounds nearby.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

"This is nothing short of tragic. My heart is utterly shattered by the loss of life in our community…we are waiting to learn more from the full investigation…My office along with SFMTA, Public Works, and neighbors have already been in discussions to improve safety conditions for pedestrians and riders around the West Portal station. The trauma and impact of this incident are immeasurable," said Supervisor Myrna Melgar. "I am grateful to SFPD and the Fire Department for being on the scene. No family should ever have to go through this.