Adult dies, minor injured after SUV crashes near Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

A passenger inside an SUV that crashed into a tree on an Oakland freeway Sunday has died, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said officers responded to Interstate 580 west of Fruitvale Avenue over reports of a crash shortly before 3 p.m. The crash occurred after the driver lost control of the SUV and crashed into a tree on the side of the freeway, officials said.

When they arrived on scene, officers found two adults and one minor in the car.

All three were taken to a hospital. Officials said the minor is hospitalized with major injuries but is expected to survive.

The adult passenger died at the hospital, the CHP said.

The crash temporarily blocked Lanes 3 and 4 on I-580. Lanes reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

What we don't know:

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Officials did not name or share any other information about the victims.

