After more than a year, Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre is open again

For the first time in more than a year, Oakland's Grand Lake Theatre is open again.

Because of the pandemic, the iconic theater closed in March of last year, only the third time in 40 years that the historic building has been closed for more than a day.

During that closure, the theater's owner replaced the carpets, upgraded the lighting, and restored the ticket lobby.

And, loyal fans are eager to get back inside.

"I've been going to this place since I was a kid so just being back, it opens up a lot of nostalgic memories," said Ryan Ayalla. "Yeah, just coming to see this movie, I've been waiting for a year now just to come back and it's good to be back."



The owner says reserved tickets are required, but, there is plenty of room for six feet of social distancing between seats. Masks are required.



RELATED:

Popular Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco is back this summer

Advertisement

BottleRock 2021 headline acts announced