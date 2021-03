Outside Lands is back.



The popular Golden Gate Park music festival will return this summer from Aug. 6 to 8.

Headlining acts include the psychedelic music group, Tame Impala, and Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo.

There's no word yet on what safety protocols will be implemented during the three-day concert, which has drawn more than 200,000 spectators in the past.

Tickets are on sale right now.