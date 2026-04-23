After Oakland stint, Floyd Mitchell settles in as Fremont police chief

The Brief Fremont Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is settling into his new role six weeks after a brief and unexpected departure from the Oakland Police Department. Mitchell defended his 18-month tenure in Oakland, citing a 25% reduction in crime, while analysts suggested political challenges led to his resignation. The new chief plans to address resident concerns regarding retail theft and reckless driving by expanding the traffic enforcement unit and addressing regional homelessness.



Just six weeks into his tenure, Fremont Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is still making the rounds at the department’s headquarters while settling into his new role.

"Conducting all of my one-on-ones with command staff and the supervisors," Mitchell said from a second-floor conference room. "I've spent time with council members at different town halls throughout the city of Fremont as well."

Short stint in Oakland

What we know:

While Mitchell appears to have a steady hand on the wheel, he brings decades of law enforcement experience to the position. His previous role was his shortest: a stint as chief of the Oakland Police Department. He resigned unexpectedly after only 18 months.

"Chief Mitchell just decided to get out while the getting was good," communications consultant Justin Berton said on Oct. 8, 2025.

At the Stevenson Boulevard headquarters on Thursday, Mitchell remained professional regarding his time in Oakland, shying away from the politics or outside influences that may have spurred his departure. Instead, he pointed to the department's metrics.

"Well over a 25% crime reduction while we were there," Mitchell said. "You have some good people in that police department, both sworn and professional staff, who are working in a very difficult situation, but they're doing the best they can to keep that city safe."

Dr. Lisa Hill, a criminal justice professor at Cal State East Bay, offered a blunter assessment.

"He realized he wasn't going to be able to do the job that he wanted to do or was expected of him," Hill said.

Addressing Fremont’s challenges

With "The Town" in his rearview mirror, Mitchell is now focusing on the issues specific to Fremont. Residents at the Gateway Plaza strip mall were quick to share their concerns.

"There's always car thefts and things like that they could probably look into," said resident Hazel.

Brian, a fast-food worker, said that shoplifting is a frequent problem.

"People going into stores, taking stuff, and just dipping," he said.

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Ayouba, a 20-year resident, added that reckless driving is also a concern.

"Maybe a few times I've seen a few people driving very fast," he said.

Mitchell said he is already developing plans to tackle crime, dangerous traffic violations, and the regional homelessness crisis. The city’s unhoused population is currently estimated at 800 people.

"Moving a couple more officers over to our traffic enforcement unit," Mitchell said. "[We need to] find people housing and assist those who are unhoused and are on our streets."

Looking forward

Hill believes Mitchell’s experience will serve the city well.

"Because he's a visionary, I think he can probably go in there and figure out what's happening," she said.

Six weeks does not make a legacy, but in the early going, the new chief is already winning over some of the citizens he is sworn to protect.

"Tell the chief welcome to Fremont," Ayouba said.