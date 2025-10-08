Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns after 18 months

The Brief OPD Chief Floyd Mitchell is resigning after 18 months on the job. Sources say he didn't like dealing with federal oversight and the Oakland Police Commission. Oakland has had 11 chiefs, or interim chiefs, since 2013.



Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is resigning slightly more than a year after being hired, the department announced on Wednesday.

OPD chief's resignation

Mitchell will resign on Dec. 5. He is Oakland's 11th chief, or acting chief, since 2013.

"Deciding to resign was not an easy decision, nor was it made in haste," Mitchell said in a statement. "Even as I pen this email to each of you, I am filled with a complex mix of emotions—gratitude, pride, and, above all, a deep appreciation for the work you all do.

Mayor Barbara Lee, in a statement, thanked Mitchell for his "dedicated service" over these last 18 months.

She noted that under his leadership, which began in May 2024, there have been "significant reductions in crime."

Reasons not publicly stated

Why he was leaving was not made public.

One source told KTVU the chief was "not very responsive" to the mayor and made decisions independently.

Other sources pointed to the cumbersome bureaucracy Mitchell, and any chief, has to deal with in Oakland, including the 20-plus year federal oversight over the department and the powerful, civilian-led Oakland Police Commission.

"I don't think he wanted to be a chief in California," said civil rights attorney Jim Chanin, who regularly dealt with Mitchell in the ongoing federal oversight agreement. "He seemed to be unhappy here."

Unhappy with oversight

For example, in September 2024, a federal judge told Mitchell that OPD's Internal Affairs division must report directly to him, which he responded would pretty much take up all of his time. To get out from under the oversight, OPD has to meet 50 reforms. To date, OPD has met 47 of them.

And in July, Mitchell blamed a 2023 ransomware attack on the city's computer systems as the reason to blame for IA cases not being completed in a timely manner – a reason that a judge wasn't really swayed by.

He did, however, score a compromise with the police commission. Last month, the commission voted to loosen up some, but not all, aspects of the police pursuit policy, which came after months of heated debate.

Still, Rashidah Grinage, who co-founded the Coalition for Police Accountability, which put the police commission into power, said that there has been "tension in the oversight community," especially with Mitchell's candor, where he told commissioners that police officers are fearful of being disciplined, making them apprehensive about doing their jobs.

Oakland police union

Huy Nguyen, president of the Oakland police union, said rank-and-file officers are "questioning whether certain anti-law enforcement factions of the community were ready or open to his honesty, dedication, and support of public safety."

Nguyen was not specific about whom these "factions" were, but he did say simply: The Oakland Police Officers Association "is deeply concerned by Chief Mitchell’s resignation."

"His departure represents another chapter in a troubling pattern of instability at the highest levels of city government and the Oakland Police Department," Nguyen said. "Oakland deserves better. Our police officers deserve steady leadership. And, our residents and businesses deserve a city government that is focused on solutions to keep them safe."

Nguyen said the union calls on the mayor and the city council to "confront the dysfunction that has crippled the effectiveness of OPD for years."

Hiring Mitchell wasn't easy

OPD said that Mitchell will work with Lee and City Administrator Jestin Johnson to identify an interim chief of police until a new one can be hired.

Hiring Mitchell, who came from Lubbock, Texas, where he was chief, was not an easy task.

He was ousted-Mayor Sheng Thao's final pick for chief after a yearlong search to replace LeRonne Armstrong, whom she fired in February 2023 after independent investigators said he didn't properly handle misconduct cases within the police department.

But that choice came after Thao had rejected three names of candidates the Oakland Police Commission had sent her previously after more than a year of a vacancy for the post.

Mitchell’s employment contract with Oakland was for three years at an annual salary of $365,000.