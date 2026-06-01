Driver flees after crashing into Castro district restaurants

The Brief Police are looking for a driver who caused thousands of dollars in damage early Sunday morning after slamming into a restaurant in San Francisco's Castro district and simply walking away from the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 1:48 a.m. on busy Castro Street, right as local nightlife venues were closing. According to police, the vehicle careened into Café Mystique, shattering the front storefront. The driver also caused extensive damage to the outdoor seating area of the restaurant next door.



Police are looking for a driver who caused thousands of dollars in damage early Sunday morning after slamming into a restaurant in San Francisco's Castro district and simply walking away from the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:48 a.m. on busy Castro Street, right as local nightlife venues were closing. According to police, the vehicle careened into Café Mystique, shattering the front storefront.

Surveillance video from the business captured the impact and the driver's subsequent actions.

"Honestly, I’m still in shock," said Café Mystique manager Narmela Khordians after reviewing the footage. "You know, he opened the door and he just walked away."

Khordians noted the timing of the crash could have easily resulted in a tragedy.

"I mean driving that fast on a small street in the Castro, it’s not acceptable, because you know it was right after the bar hours and its very busy, so he could have really hurt people," said Khordians.

Neighboring business parklet destroyed

The driver also caused extensive damage to the outdoor seating area of the restaurant next door.

Ajay Khadka, owner at Castro Indian Restaurant and Bar, spent Sunday rushing to put together temporary repairs ahead of the evening dinner service.

"Most of our revenue comes from the parklet, yeah so it was devastating of course," said Khadka. "We are speechless, how could somebody maybe drive that fast."

Like Café Mystique, Castro Indian Restaurant and Bar was closed at the time of the collision.

"It was lucky that only the property got damaged," Khadka added. "That could be fixed, but no fatality."

Surveillance footage

San Francisco police officers are actively searching for the hit-and-run suspect. Investigators are currently working with a relatively clear image of the suspect obtained from the restaurant's surveillance video.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the vehicle involved belonged to the driver or if it had been previously stolen.

Meanwhile, business operators are demanding accountability as they face mounting repair bills.

"I hope the police will arrest him, and he needs to pay the price for it," said Khordians.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or the circumstances of the crash is urged to contact local police.