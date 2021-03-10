After year of virtual learning, free in-person summer classes for SF public school students

Achievement gaps existed long before the coronavirus pandemic, but with students thrust into online education, the learning losses were further compounded.

As is the case in San Francisco, where public school students have fallen behind academically and emotionally, city officials said. Adding that mental health experts say students of all ages are dealing with severe social, emotional, and mental health issue such as depression and anxiety.

The education and wellness disparities amplified in communities of color and low-income households.

San Francisco public schools are now challenged with making up for some of those learning losses to prevent students from falling even further behind, especially as the upcoming academic year nears.

"Our children have truly suffered during this pandemic, and we need to do everything we can to make up for lost time." — Mayor London Breed

The city launched "Summer Together" in conjunction with the San Francisco Unified School District and local community organizations to offer a combination of free in-person learning and online instruction for public school students over the summer.

San Francisco Unified Superindent Dr. Vincent Matthews added, "It has never been more clear that we must work together as a community to care for the needs of our City’s children. Summer learning and socializing plays a critical role in the lives of young people."

The curriculum for Summer Together is designed to ensure continuity of learning and will expand beyond traditional programs to include credit recovery for high school students.

Summer Together will offer in-person learning at some San Francisco public schools and community hubs as well as summer camp and virtual learning.