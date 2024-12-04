California State Attorney General Rob Bonta takes steps to 'Trump proof' public places

California's attorney general is taking steps to Trump-proof the state's policies on undocumented immigrants. The attorney general says the state is prepared to take a stand against the threat of mass arrests and deportations. On Wednesday he said that he will protect California values and protect immigrants' rights.

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta is speaking out, saying the state is ready to take a stand against any effort by the incoming Trump administration to prevent mass arrests and deportations.

Bonta visited a library in Bernal Heights with handbooks on how libraries, schools and other public institutions can comply with California laws stopping cooperation with federal immigration officials. "In response to the incoming Trump administration threats of mass deportations, I want to take a moment to affirm that California's immigrant community has my support," said Attorney General Bonta.

The attorney general said he's prepared for a fight in the courts, saying state law is clear that institutions like libraries can't collect immigration status information for federal authorities. "What SB 54 about is saying is: that's your role and your job, and you can do it," said Bonta. "The counties and the state our people our local resources our money will not be used for that as the 10th amendment fully authorizes us to take that position."

San Francisco officials are also preparing. Incoming mayor, Daniel Lurie, said the city will uphold its sanctuary city laws. "Sanctuary city keeps our people safe, and I know that this is a national talking point right now," said Mayor-Elect Lurie. "My focus is on making sure that we protect our immigrants, our LGBTQ community and that's my focus."

Police Chief Bill Scott says sanctuary policies encourage people to cooperate in criminal investigations regardless of their immigration status, and that his officers will uphold the laws as they stand. "We have an obligation to our city and our society to uphold those laws and there are good reasons why these laws exist," said Chief Scott. "You know, we want people to feel comfortable when they call the police, when they need the police."

San Francisco's sheriff says his office walks a fine line, upholding sanctuary city laws while protecting the people. The sheriff's office is the only San Francisco agency that can respond to federal requests for immigration holds, and only under very specific circumstances: Including when the person in question has been recently convicted of a serious or violent felony or if the sheriff's office is ordered by a judge. "The way that we do things here in San Francisco I think should be a model for the rest of the nation in terms of how we do that balance between public safety risk and the needs of the community and our values here in terms of helping others," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

President-elect Trump has indicated he will rely on local authorities to assist in his mass deportation plans. Today's press conference serves as a reminder that if they do so in California, they will be in violation of state law, a law the attorney general says he will go to court to defend.

