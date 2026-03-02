Why Airbnb is offering homeowners a $750 incentive to become a host

article

The Brief Airbnb is seeking new hosts in the Bay Area ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The company is offering a $750 incentive for eligible new hosts. The incentive is being offered in the Bay Area as well as the 15 other venue regions where games are being held.



Bay Area homeowners may be able to make an extra $750 in addition to what they earn to rent out their property, as the FIFA World Cup comes to the region in the coming months.

Online vacation rental platform Airbnb is behind the promotion, as it's calling it "its biggest new host incentive program ever."

The $750 incentive would be on top of the rental fee hosts could earn, which Airbnb said was estimated at $3,000 on average.

The San Francisco-based company said that with the World Cup coming up, millions of people around the world are setting their travel plans "to attend the biggest sporting event on the planet."

The games will be held from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Local perspective:

Here in the Bay Area, six matches — five group fixtures and one knockout game — are scheduled in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium from June 13 to July 1.

The venue will temporarily be renamed the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for the world soccer event.

Meeting the surge in demand

Airbnb said new figures show that demand for short-term rentals on its site during the FIFA World Cup has spiked.

Searchers for stays in host cities have surged by an average of 80% compared to the same period last year, the company said.

Dig deeper:

Further data suggests that especially in places where the cost of living is high, like the Bay Area, many property owners would consider signing up as a host to earn extra income.

"Potential new hosts are motivated by opportunities to boost their income to help afford basic living costs, and to share their communities with guests," Airbnb said, citing figures from a survey by AI-powered research company Focaldata.

The figures showed 64% would consider renting out space in their homes during the World Cup, with almost half saying earning extra income would be their primary motivation for hosting.

An overwhelming 90% of those surveyed said the extra income would have a significant or moderate positive impact on their current financial situation, according to Airbnb.

Eligibility guidelines

The $750 incentive is for new Airbnb hosts, or those who have no active listings as of Feb. 1, and hosts must be willing to rent out their entire home.

They must host their first guests by July 31, 2026, to be eligible.

Reward eligibility is also contingent upon submitting a name and email address, publishing the Airbnb listing, which includes adding photos and establishing a starting price for the short-term rental property, and completing the reservation, with the first guest checking out by the July 31 deadline.

The incentive is being offered in all 16 "event zones" where the World Cup games will be taking place.

In the Bay Area, those zones include 135 zip codes covering San Francisco, the South Bay and East Bay.

SEE ALSO: Venezuela not among 48 nations heading to 2026 FIFA World Cup in US

Airbnb, which is an official FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament supporter, said its site offers a feature that takes fans directly to property search results for homes in the areas where matches will be played.

The company said more than 380,000 guests are expected to use Airbnb for stays during the games, and it invited eligible hosts to take advantage.

"Demand for World Cup stays on Airbnb is surging, giving residents of host cities the opportunity to boost their incomes," Airbnb said, "by sharing their homes and the communities they love."

You can catch the World Cup on KTVU Fox 2.