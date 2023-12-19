Alameda County DA charges pair with murder of security guard, drops special enhancements

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced on Monday she plans to pursue murder charges against two men in connection with the killing of a news crew security guard.

Shadihia Mitchell and Herschel Hale face a maximum of 25 years to life if convicted of murdering Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a television news crew when he was shot and killed in downtown Oakland in November 2021.

A third suspect, Laron Gilbert, is still at large.

"We believe there is evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to charge both defendants, Shadihia Mitchell and Hershel Hale, each with one count of first-degree murder, which carries with it 25 years to life sentences, as well as arming enhancements," Price said in a statement. "These are very serious charges, and they reflect my office’s commitment to punishing those who come to Alameda County to inflict harm on people in our community."

The East Bay Times reported that Price's office has dropped significant sentencing enhancements Mitchell and Hale could have faced, based on the prosecution's theory of responsibility.

Mitchell was originally charged with killing Nishita, but that allegation is being dropped, the East Bay Times reported.

His attorney argued that Gilbert — originally thought by prosecutors to be the driver — was actually the man who shot Nishita. In addition, Mitchell’s defense team is accusing of former Oakland police officer Phong Tran of botching the case.

Price's office charged Tran with perjury and bribery for allegedly paying off a witness in another case. Tran has pleaded not guilty.

Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods, whose office represents Mitchell, told the East Bay Times that the decision vindicates their efforts to convince prosecutors that Mitchell was not the shooter.

All three men were originally charged with enhancements that would have made them eligible for life without parole. But the DA has also decided to drop special circumstances allegations of murder during the commission of a robbery, the East Bay Times reported.

The pair still face 25 years to life on the first degree murder charge alone, not counting additional years if they’re also convicted of lesser charges of robbery, assault with a firearm, and gun possession.