Bay Area families rely on food pantries after month without paycheck

Bay Area food banks are seeing long lines as the government shutdown hits 35 days. Families are turning to food pantries for the first time, including federal employees, who have gone more than a month without pay. Pop-up food tents and local partnerships are expanding aid efforts, while officials urge residents to call 2-1-1 for help finding food and other support services.



As the government shutdown reached a record 35th day, the burden on people without SNAP food aid — or struggling to live without paychecks from federal jobs — became painfully clear in the long lines outside Bay Area food pantries.

"The line has been down the street every day. There’s a great need. We can hardly keep our refrigerator stocked," said Lisa O’Bryant, manager at the Shiloh Mercy Ministries food pantry in Oakland. "It's going out as fast as it comes in."

Families turn to food banks for the first time

What they're saying:

Among those waiting was Sara Doublet of Oakland, whose husband, an air traffic controller, is a federal employee. It was her first time visiting a food pantry.

She said she learned about it through her child’s school, which distributed lists of local food banks.

"We don’t have any income this month — 34 days since the last time they paid us," Doublet said. "We’re living off savings and things we have and trying to make it work."

The couple moved to Oakland last year and have been forced to dip into their savings to stay afloat.

"We have a mortgage. We have all the bills we have every month," Doublet said. "He’s been going to work every day, so with gas and everything, we hope the government opens again soon."

Confusion over SNAP funding

What we know:

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said on social media he would not fund SNAP or food assistance programs until the government reopens.

However, two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use contingency funds to keep food aid flowing to the one in eight Americans who depend on it.

Later Tuesday, the White House press secretary issued an opposite message, saying the U.S. Department of Agriculture had directed states to comply with the judges’ orders.

The average SNAP benefit is just $190 a month. It could take days or even weeks for debit cards to be reloaded, leaving recipients scrambling for food.

Pop-up food tents open

Local perspective:

The Alameda County Community Food Bank opened new pop-up tents to help anyone in need.

"This is day one at this location, and so far we’ve provided food to 140 different families," said Liz Gomez, vice president of the food bank.

With furloughed government employees now seeking food aid, many for the first time, food banks, pop-ups, and pantries are offering free food without requiring registration.

"We have pop-ups at four different Alameda County Social Services agencies this week, including here at Enterprise," Gomez said. "This is a partnership to ensure that people who need food have food."

Gratitude amid struggle

"Thank God for the food," said Oakland resident Wendy Barrios, looking over bags of fresh produce.

Barrios, moved to tears, said she was grateful for the free food. She and friends had been eating just one meal a day.

"I lost my job, and I was sick for a couple of months because I had a spider bite, so I couldn’t work," she said.

Social services staff say the need is overwhelming, and they’re working to help as many people as possible.

"They can just call 2-1-1, and they’ll get connected with a representative who can talk through their situation and figure out what support they might need," said Michael Osborn with Alameda County Social Services.

Free food pop-up tent locations

What you can do:

The new Alameda County Social Services pop-up food tents are open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on the following days:

2000 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

Monday and Friday

8477 Enterprise Way, Oakland

Tuesday and Thursday

6955 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Tues and Thursday

24100 Amador St., Hayward

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

