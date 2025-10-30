Free food in Bay Area for SNAP recipients: Here's the list

The Brief SNAP, or Cal Fresh, is set to expire on Saturday. From government resources to nonprofits and private businesses, the Bay Area is responding to help feed CalFresh recipients.



With SNAP benefits slated to expire on Saturday, local food banks, restaurants, and community members have been stepping up in an effort to support their neighbors who will be affected.

The program is known as CalFresh in California and provides monthly electronically distributed cash benefits that can be used to buy most foods at many grocery stores.

By the numbers:

And with the food assistance program expected to be delayed amid the government shutdown, more than 40 million Americans and almost 5.5 million Californians stand to lose the benefits at the start of next month.

SEE ALSO: FAQ: What will happen to SNAP, CalFresh benefits in California?

Private, non-profit, and governmental entities have been taking action to help affected families get food on their table.

Local perspective:

Here's a list of food assistance programs shared by each Bay Area county:

Alameda County has an interactive map offering sites where food and food services are being offered.

Marin County has a list of food pantries.

Solano and Contra Costa counties have compiled a joint list here

San Francisco's food assistance programs are here

Santa Clara County's list is here

San Mateo County's Human Services has a list of resources broken down by categories including women and children, seniors, and students.

Napa has a countywide resource list which includes organizations and pantries.

Sonoma County has provided a list of nonprofits as well as a QR code for residents to seek resources.

CalFresh pantry resources.

The California Associatio of Food Banks, which represents 42 food banks across the state, is also offering resources for CalFresh recipients.

The group said that those in need of immediate food assistance can call 211.

"Dial 2-1-1 from a phone and speak with someone about services available in your area (2-1-1 is a three-digit dialing code, similar to 4-1-1). Lines are open 24 hours a day. Most but not all areas provide 2-1-1 phone support," it explained on its website.

The organization is also providing a list of its member food banks broken down by county.

Other resources

Another resource for Bay Area CalFresh is findhelp.com, which offers a comprehensive list of nearby food pantries by typing in a zip code.

Oakland-based Community Kitchens is part of a network of non-profits that helps stock refrigerators around the city.

Bay Area businesses stepping up

In San Jose, popular pizza and pasta spot, Tony & Alba's, is not only providing meals to help families that receive CalFresh benefits, the restaurant has also created a list of fellow businesses that are taking action to help feed those affected by the SNAP delay.

Tony & Alba's has the following Bay Area businesses on its list:

Oakland

Monster Pho

Understory

Puerto Rican Street Cuisine

San Francisco

Al Pastor Papi

Rust Ladle

Concord and Antioch

OG Tacos food trucks

The café Gamers Heaven in Santa Clara has also joined the effort, offering a free kids meal for those 12 and under.

"We hope that we can do our part to ensure no child goes hungry during this time until SNAP programs are funded again," the business shared on social media.

Dig deeper:

In the North Bay, an organizer of a Little Free Library has launched an effort to fill those neighborhood book swaps with food and essential items.

Known as "The Black Listed Bookshelf" on social media, the organizer called on folks to fill the little libraries with items to help those in need during the shutdown.

"Swap books for food, hygiene items & essentials until the shelves — and bellies — are full again. Take what you need. Leave what you can. Share kindness," the organizer wrote on social media, telling Little Free Library organizers, "It's time to pivot."