An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was shot in Union City on Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy was apparently wounded while serving an eviction notice.

The extent of the deputy's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities have asked people to avoid the area near Dowe Avenue and Alvarado Niles Road.

Dozens of police cars lined streets in the area. Officers were seen with their weapons drawn.

