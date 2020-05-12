Alameda County supervisors approve sheriff's $318M budget request for Santa Rita Jail

article

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the sheriff’s request for an additional $318 million over the next three years to fund Santa Rita Jail with an important caveat: The behavioral health department must also reduce the number of mentally ill inmates.

Where the money will come from during the pending recession caused is unclear. Cities, counties and the state of California have all projected major budget shortfalls because the economy has been effectively shut down for the last two months.

"The money is not there,” Supervisor Wilma Chan said before voting no. “It doesn’t exist."

Jose Bernal, a senior organizer with the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights and a vocal critic of the sheriff, told the supervisors he was "outraged and disgusted" at their decision. He said the money could be better spent on finding shelter for the homeless, buying protective gear for healthcare workers and job training for all those out of work.

The vote came after nearly 3 ½ hours of testimony.

Chan and Keith Carson were the two no votes. Supervisors Nate Miley, Scott Haggerty and Richard Valle also voted yes. Valle added the last amendment: to reduce the number of mentally ill inmates.

Sheriff Gregory Ahern had submitted a proposal to hire 349 positions for his office and 107 positions from the county's behavioral services agency to help meet the needs at his correctional facility, which has been marred by high in-custody death rates and allegations that mental health care is inadequate.

Over the last decade, the sheriff’s budget has grown by $144 million. And this year, the budget is already just over $440 million.

Ahern did not attend the virtual board meeting.

Instead, Undersheriff Rich Lucia made the plea to the board, saying that the department had always known they were understaffed, but as a result of a 2018 lawsuit, realized just how few deputies they really had.

He said that deputies are now working overtime to meet the gaps that the lawyers in the Ashok Babu vs. Alameda County pointed out. And he said the money would not be spent unless the deputies are actually hired. “This is not a slush fund,” Lucia told the supervisors.

The federal class-action suit alleges the cruel and unusual punishment of inmates and failure to provide adequate mental health care, among other violations. In order to avoid trial, the two sides have been meeting regularly to find solutions and compromises each party can agree to. Experts from Sabot Consulting issued a report last month finding that the jail was chronically understaffed.

“We’ve known for a long time we were understaffed,” Lucia told the board. “But we didn’t know the extent. Frankly, we were surprised.”

Kara Janssen, one of the lawyers who filed the lawsuit against the sheriff, said she liked Valle’s last-minute add to work on reducing the mentally ill population.

The yes vote came after more than two dozen residents and 65 grassroots groups opposed the spending, most saying that they didn’t think the jail should be turned into a psychiatric institution and that mental health is better treated in the community, not in a cell.

Lucia said that already, more than 1,100 inmates have been released from Santa Rita since March 16 because or coronavirus, and the jail has an all-time low population of 1,790 inmates as of this week.

One man noted that Alameda County, like the rest of the country, is facing a Great Depression because of the coronavirus shutdown and spending that amount of money - a 24% increase - is far from prudent at this point.

Lee Davis, chair of the Alameda County Behavioral Services Mental Health Board, also had asked the board to vote no. She also urged them to mandate an independent financial and performance audit of Santa Rita, which civil rights groups have been demanding for nearly three years.

“There is not enough information in this proposal,” she said. “This is an enormous financial request.”

