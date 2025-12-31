Ringing in the new year with wet weather

The Brief The wet weather that arrived on New Years Eve is sticking around. The King Tides will bring rain, wind and high surf through Sunday and could cause coastal flooding. Significant rain is expected through early next week and areas could see up to 10".



The new year starts off wet with multiple systems approaching the Bay Area.

Wet weather to continue

Significant rain is expected through early next week on the order of 2" - 10".

Periods of rain will remain in the Thursday forecast with a possible break for the first half of Friday.

A stronger system could be knocking on our door late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Winds could be an issue with a Wind Advisory possible.

The off and on pattern of rain will continue into the weekend. The chance of isolated thunderstorms has been added to the forecast.

King Tides

A Coastal Flood Advisory for the bay and coast is in effect through Sunday due to King Tides (extra rain, high winds, and building surf could also create more issues).

Weather features this week that make this King Tide event stand out

Rain: Incoming storms could produce significant rain and add to the high water levels. In the past, rain, layered on top of the high tides, has led to more flooding in some areas.

Wind: Stronger winds linked to the storms could create a storm surge that pushes the water up the shoreline.

High Surf: The surf will be building later in the week. Wave heights will approach 15 feet by Friday. That extra energy coming from the Pacific could lead to big splashes during high tide cycles. Visitors to the coast should be extra cautious and keep a safe distance from the breaking waves.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch will be in effect for Mendocino County and Lake County Friday through Sunday.

Spare the Air alert

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for the Bay Area Thursday.

The weather pattern is not the traditional setup that would lead to an alert (this forecaster is scratching his head a bit).

Sierra snow and winter storm watch

A cold storm will lead to lower snow levels in the Sierra. A Winter Storm Watch has been drafted from Friday night through Sunday morning. There will be some travel issues with possible closures on Highway 50 and I-80.

