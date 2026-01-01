Fatal collision in Daly City closes lanes of northbound I-280

article

A fatal rollover crash closed lanes on the northbound side of Interstate 280 in Daly City on Thursday morning, and authorities were investigating the cause of the collision.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the crash on the freeway north of Serramonte Boulevard just after 11:10 a.m., according to department incident logs.

One vehicle involved in the crash flipped onto its roof, and one person was trapped inside, according to the CHP.

CHP logs showed that a coroner was called to the scene just after 11:35 a.m.

The first and second lanes of the northbound side of Interstate 280 north of Serramonte Boulevard were closed for an unknown duration as crews investigated and cleared the scene.