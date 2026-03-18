Alameda DA candidates debate - without current top prosecutor

The Brief Two of three Alameda County DA candidates take part in debate at Cal State East Bay. Recalled DA Pamela Price, known for her progressive policies, seeks return to office. Incumbent interim DA Ursula Jones Dickson chose to sit out the debate.



Two candidates for Alameda County district attorney attended a debate at Cal State East Bay in Hayward on Wednesday, but the current top prosecutor was absent.

Recalled DA Pamela Price seeking return to office

What they're saying:

Former DA Pamela Price wants her old job back, despite being recalled in 2024.

"My top priority is keeping the people of Alameda County safe and making sure that our justice system is fair for everyone. Justice is in my DNA," Price told the group of about 150 in attendance.

Price couched her loss as having been made by voters during the same election that got Donald Trump re-elected as President.

"The news of today reaffirms my commitment to win this race," she said. "Donald Trump is deploying Gestapo troops around the country. We are on his hit list."

The debate was billed as a discussion of punishment versus rehabilitation. Price's critics have blasted her as being too soft on criminals.

Price, in turn, has accused the current interim DA, Ursula Jones Dickson, as too tough, overcharging suspects, reinstating harsh gun penalties and dismissing police misconduct cases Price had filed.

Dickson, who was appointed as DA by county supervisors after Price was recalled, declined to take part in the debate.

Price told KTVU there are many voters who do support her and her progressive policies.

"I believe that those voices matter, and I believe that those people understand that we need to move forward and not go backward," she said.

Family-law attorney has no prosecutorial experience

What we know:

And then there's the dark-horse candidate, Gopal Krishan, a family law attorney with no experience as a prosecutor.

"This is the first time I’m running for any public office," Krishan said with a laugh. He was stumped when asked if he recognized the California penal codes for robbery, burglary and murder.

But he told the crowd his status as an outsider is an asset.

"I think you need a new person who knows and can work for you, not for the businesses, not for the corporations, not for the police associations," Krishan said.

The nonpartisan event was sponsored by Project Rebound, a campus support program for students who have previously been incarcerated.

Sophia Garcia is a student intern with the project who hopes the next DA will focus on rehabilitation.

"We haven't really seen, I guess, equity, accountability and a good system of rehabilitation - or even faith in the process of rehabilitation," Garcia said.

The DA's race will be decided by the voters in the June 2 primary.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan