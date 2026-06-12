Alameda double shooting near Crown Beach
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Thursday night near Crown Memorial State Beach.
Authorities received reports of gunfire at approximately 9 p.m. near the intersection of Park Street and Shoreline Drive. According to police, two victims were wounded in the incident and transported to local hospitals. Their current conditions have not been released.
Investigators stated that the investigation remains active and they are in the very early stages of gathering information.
The Source: Alameda police, visual evidence