Alameda firefighters investigate string of fires, police seeking person of interest last seen with dog

The Alameda Fire Department responded to six fires starting Monday night and police are now seeking a person of interest, officials say.

On Tuesday the department said a vehicle, a city building and a shed were damaged in the series of fires that concluded Tuesday morning.

The first fire was reported outdoors on the 1800 block of Grand Street, at around 10:30 p.m., followed by a structure fire less than an hour later on the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story commercial building.

Officials said the city building on Pacific Avenue is part of Little John Park. It has storage facilities and is being used as a classroom.

While that fire was contained others soon broke out, including another outdoor fire at 400 Central Avenue at 12:54 a.m. A vehicle fire at 600 Lincoln Avenue at 1:10 a.m., followed by another outdoor fire at the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue at 1:48 a.m.

The final fire, related to the suspicious person, was once again at the 1400 block of Pacific Ave. at 7:31 a.m. This was the fire that damaged a shed.

Advertisement

The person of interest is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, with "ear-length" hair and stubble for facial hair. He was last seen with a bicycle and a large dark-colored dog.

Police did not issue an image related to the person of interest but encouraged area residents and businesses to review their security camera footage within the given timeframe of the fires.