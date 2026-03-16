2 taken to hospital in potential hazmat situation in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital in Alameda Monday afternoon as fire officials investigate a potentially hazardous material inside an apartment complex.
Around 2 p.m., police and fire officials responded to a four-story apartment complex along the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue, where they're working to identify a potentially hazardous substance.
Child and adult injured
The Alameda City Fire Department says one child and one adult were taken to a nearby hospital.
Authorities have evacuated the apartment building, along with adjoining buildings in the area.
Santa Clara Avenue between Webster and Page streets is closed to traffic as authorities investigate.
A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue.
The Source: Alameda Fire Department and Police Department