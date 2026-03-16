2 taken to hospital in potential hazmat situation in Alameda

The Brief Authorities have evacuated the apartment building, along with adjoining buildings in the area. Santa Clara Avenue between Webster and Page streets is closed to traffic as authorities investigate. A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue.



Two people were taken to the hospital in Alameda Monday afternoon as fire officials investigate a potentially hazardous material inside an apartment complex.

Around 2 p.m., police and fire officials responded to a four-story apartment complex along the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue, where they're working to identify a potentially hazardous substance.

Child and adult injured

The Alameda City Fire Department says one child and one adult were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have evacuated the apartment building, along with adjoining buildings in the area.

Santa Clara Avenue between Webster and Page streets is closed to traffic as authorities investigate.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue.