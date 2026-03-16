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2 taken to hospital in potential hazmat situation in Alameda

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Published  March 16, 2026 3:13pm PDT
Alameda
KTVU FOX 2
'Unknown substance' triggers Alameda hazmat incident

'Unknown substance' triggers Alameda hazmat incident

Two people were taken to the hospital in Alameda Monday afternoon as fire officials investigate a potentially hazardous material inside an apartment complex.

The Brief

    • Authorities have evacuated the apartment building, along with adjoining buildings in the area.
    • Santa Clara Avenue between Webster and Page streets is closed to traffic as authorities investigate.
    • A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Two people were taken to the hospital in Alameda Monday afternoon as fire officials investigate a potentially hazardous material inside an apartment complex. 

Around 2 p.m., police and fire officials responded to a four-story apartment complex along the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue, where they're working to identify a potentially hazardous substance.

Child and adult injured

The Alameda City Fire Department says one child and one adult were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Authorities have evacuated the apartment building, along with adjoining buildings in the area. 

Santa Clara Avenue between Webster and Page streets is closed to traffic as authorities investigate. 

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

The Source: Alameda Fire Department and Police Department

Alameda