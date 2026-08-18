18-year-old charged after Good Samaritan shot during Alameda shopping center robbery

The Brief 18-year-old Khalid Nelson has been charged with robbery and assault in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday at South Shore Center in Alameda. Police say Nelson was trying to rob a man outside TJ Maxx when a Good Samaritan intervened, and during the struggle, a single shot was fired, striking the Good Samaritan in the leg. Nelson was arrested at the scene, while the Good Samaritan, who has not been identified, is recovering from his injuries.



An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting at an Alameda shopping center that left a Good Samaritan wounded over the weekend.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Khalid Nelson with robbery and assault in the incident Saturday outside a TJ Maxx at the South Shore Center.

Good Samaritan shot while intervening

What we know:

Investigators said Nelson tried to rob a man in the TJ Maxx parking lot. Alameda police have not said what property Nelson allegedly demanded.

Police said the man refused to hand over the property, leading to a struggle between the two.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the confrontation stepped in to stop the robbery, police said. As the three struggled, a single shot rang out, striking the Good Samaritan in the leg.

Suspect arrested at scene

The Good Samaritan, who has not been publicly identified, is recovering from his injuries, according to the district attorney’s office.

Nelson was arrested at the scene.