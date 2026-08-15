Good Samaritan shot during struggle in TJ Maxx parking lot in Alameda

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The Brief A good Samaritan was shot in the leg while trying to intervene to help someone struggling with the suspect. The suspect had allegedly approached that person and demanded property. A fight broke out when the victim refused. The good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



A good Samaritan ended up in the hospital Saturday after being shot outside a TJ Maxx store in Alameda while trying to help someone who was involved in a struggle with the suspect.

Timeline:

The suspect approached the intended victim around 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the retail store, which is in the South Shore Shopping Center, and demanded property, the Alameda Police Department explained in a statement. The report did not indicate what property the suspect demanded or if the suspect had displayed a weapon.

After the victim refused to hand over the property and the two began struggling, the good Samaritan saw what was happening and stepped in to help, the police department continued. While the three were still fighting, a single shot rang out and the bullet struck the good Samaritan in the leg. The statement did not say if the gun belonged to the suspect, the victim, or the good Samaritan.

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The good Samaritan suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers arrested the suspect at the scene before the individual, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital. The victim was able to be treated at the scene.

What they're saying:

"We take incidents like this extremely seriously. Acts of violence are unwelcome in the City of Alameda," said Nishant Joshi, Alameda Police Chief. "Our officers and investigators will continue working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

What's next:

The police department’s statement did not state what counts the suspect will face when being booked into jail. However, Joshi said Saturday that he has "full confidence" that the district attorney’s office will hold the suspect accountable.

The police department added that, while someone is in custody for the incident, its investigation into what led to the encounter and the circumstances behind it is still ongoing.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from the Alameda Police Department.



