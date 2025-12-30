Alameda man charged with felony for killing a wild turkey: DA

The Brief The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Chanseng Lio, 38, with felony animal cruelty. Police say Lio killed a wild turkey with two shots from a pellet gun at Alameda Point on Dec. 17 while he was out on bail. San Rafael's WildCare Rescue says the most common injuries in the 50 to 100 wild turkeys they treat each year come from unsuccessful predator attacks, car strikes and being shot.



An Alameda man is facing serious charges for killing a wild turkey earlier this month on the grounds of the old Alameda Naval Air Station.

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged Chanseng Lio, 38, with felony animal cruelty. Police say Lio killed a wild turkey with two shots from a pellet gun at Alameda Point on Dec. 17 while he was out on bail.

Wildlife protection in California

Big picture view:

San Rafael's WildCare rescue says the most common injuries in the 50 to 100 wild turkeys they treat each year come from unsuccessful predator attacks, car strikes and being shot.

WildCare Director of Animal Care Melanie Piazza says California's wildlife is protected under many different laws and regulations.

"The Department of Fish and Wildlife has all of the rules they have in place to protect our wildlife and our wild resources for reasons [like] animal safety, population safety, as well as humans," Piazza said.

Like so many Californians, wild turkeys are not originally from the Golden State.

California Fish and Wildlife officially brought wild turkeys to the state in 1908 from Texas to provide recreational hunting opportunities and generate state revenue.

Private landowners introduced them into the state in the 1870s.

Today, between 250,000 and 400,000 call California home.