Alcatraz boat tragedy: 1 victim identified as search for missing continues

The Brief Clifford Joseph Boisa, 79, died after a 49-foot pleasure craft sank in the San Francisco Bay; Sixteen people are recovering, and the authorities are searching for three remaining passengers. The vessel, named the Volare, was carrying 20 passengers, mostly relatives, for a memorial service when it took on water near Alcatraz Island. Witnesses described a chaotic scene where victims struggled in freezing water and powerful currents.



The search continued Wednesday for three people still missing after a recreational boat sank in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, as authorities identified the elderly man who died in the tragedy.

Clifford Joseph Boisa, 79, of Sutter County, was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office. A dog on board the vessel also died.

Boisa was a retired reserve deputy for the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

"Reserve Deputy Boisa faithfully served the Sutter County Sheriff's Office and the community from 1987 to 2001. His years of dedicated service and commitment to public safety will not be forgotten," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

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Boisa and 16 others were rescued after the boat began taking on water for reasons that remain under investigation. The survivors are recovering at the CPMC Van Ness Campus.

Authorities said 20 people were aboard the 40-foot pleasure craft, Volare, for a memorial service when it began sinking around 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said the passengers were relatives and close friends.

The vessel was registered out of Stockton,

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Clifford Joseph Boisa, 79, died after a 49-foot pleasure craft sank in the San Francisco Bay.

Rough seas

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, the boat departed from or near the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, passed under the Golden Gate Bridge twice, stopped at Angel Island State Park, and was returning when it began taking on water between Fort Mason and Alcatraz Island.

The San Francisco Fire Department received multiple emergency calls and arrived to find the vessel actively sinking.

"The reports we've had from witnesses is that there were rough seas, and apparently the vessel began to take on water and was turned over in the bay," Crispen said.

Initial callers reported seeing what appeared to be smoke coming from the boat, but San Francisco police officers who arrived first determined it was steam.

Coast Guard Incident Commander Jarod Toczko said the cabin cruiser had three levels, including a weather canopy, an enclosed main deck, and a lower deck.

Investigators believe the vessel was struck by a wave, took on water, and rolled over, throwing many passengers into the bay.

The vessel has not been recovered and is believed to be about 130 feet below the surface. Officials are still working to pinpoint its exact location.

Toczko said there were reports that some people were still on those enclosed decks as the boat sank and became trapped. However, authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was inside because the boat has not yet been recovered.

He said the cruise boat lies too deep for most dive operations, saying it's hard for divers to go below about 120 feet.

Tragedy on the Bay

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a frantic scene as the burgundy-colored boat became mostly submerged. One witness, a crew member on another recreational boat who asked not to be named, said she heard the U.S. Coast Guard on the radio responding to the call for help.

"There were people clinging to the top of it, there were people in the water, a lot of debris scattered all over the place," the woman said. "Four or five people were hanging onto the top of that boat, and they were waiting to be taken out of that water."

The witness said she and her crew went to see if they could assist in the rescue.

She recalled that most survivors were either wearing a life jacket or holding onto one, but she also witnessed a desperate struggle for survival.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ An SFPD boat in the water following a deadly boat incident in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. One person is reported dead and several people were reportedly injured Tuesday afternoon after a boat carrying 20 people capsized in the bay between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. Three people are still missing as of an 8:30 p.m. news conference. (Photo by Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"It was just so sad because the people appeared to be middle-aged to elderly people. You could tell they were struggling in the water. They were trying to swim over to the Coast Guard boat," she said.

Fishermen, kiteboarder praised for rescues

Authorities praised the actions of nearby fishermen and a kiteboarder who helped rescue people from the water before first responders arrived.

Officials said the kiteboarder allowed several survivors to cling to his board until rescuers reached them.

The investigation into what caused the vessel to sink and capsize is ongoing.