LIVE: San Francisco boat rescue underway near Alcatraz

The Brief A search and rescue effort, centered around a boat, is underway on San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Tuesday. 19 people have been rescued while one remains missing, officials say. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding, along with the San Francisco Fire Department and Oakland Police Department.



A dramatic search and rescue effort, centered around a pontoon boat, is underway in the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island. A total of 19 people were aboard the vessel, fire officials say. One of them died.

According to SF Fire Chief Dean Crispin, two people remain missing. 13 people have been rescued and are onshore while three others were taken to a local hospital.

San Francisco boat rescue near Alcatraz Island

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department initially reported the incident around 4 p.m. as a boat fire with five to seven victims.

Fire Chief Crispin at a news conference said at 3:35 p.m. there were reports of a vessel on fire about 600 yards from Alcatraz. The boat was a three-deck pontoon boat. By the time rescuers arrived, two of the decks were already underwater.

The number of victims greatly increased as more information was provided.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they were in the initial stages of a search and rescue for the 20-foot boat. Fire officials at first described the vessel as a pleasure boat.

SkyFOX quickly arrived on the scene as the boat appeared to be taking on water. By 4:38 p.m. the boat was completely submerged underwater.

A combination of first responders included the Oakland Police Department, which helped conduct transports. The U.S. Coast Guard used a private boat. Chief Crispin said a full marine fire response was initiated. "We declared a yellow and then a red alert," he said. A yellow alert is for when there is the potential for more than five victims. A red alert is when more than five victims are confirmed.

The San Francisco Fire Department said at least one person received CPR during the rescue effort. Chief Crispin confirmed that this was the person who was confirmed dead. He said three people were taken to California Pacific Medical Center on Van Ness Avenue for treatment and that at least one dog died.

Search and rescue effort

Chief Crispin said the person who received CPR and died was declared dead at Gas House Cove at 10 Marina Boulevard near Marina Green.

For the two missing, Chief Crispin said they are still conducting an active search. "We have 11 vessels on the water conducting that search. We are going to continue for hours to make sure we find these two missing people," Crispin said.

A family reunification center has been set up in the Concourse Building at Fort Mason. Human Services Agency and the Red Cross of America are assisting with the patients.

San Francisco weather conditions

Dig deeper:

The Bay Area is under a coastal flood advisory, and will continue to be so through at least Wednesday.

KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales notes that while the weather on the Bay does not appear to be extreme today, south-west winds are at about 5 to10 knots and increasing, creating choppy waters.

The water temperature near Alcatraz is only about 61 degrees, which can quickly become a life-threatening situation for anyone thrown into the water, Gonzales said.

This is developing, check back for updates

The Source U.S. Coast Guard, and San Francisco Fire Department.