Alcatraz tourist ferry crashes into San Francisco's Pier 31

The Brief An Alcatraz City Cruises ferry was involved in an docking incident Sunday evening at San Francisco’s Pier 31. The company said there were no reported injuries and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Video from a passenger appeared to show shattered windows and a loud impact is heard followed by screams from passengers.



An apparent collision involving an Alcatraz tourist ferry at San Francisco’s Pier 31 is under investigation after the incident Sunday evening.

Docking incident under investigation

What they're saying:

Tour operator Alcatraz City Cruises confirmed that one of its vessels was involved in what the company described as a docking incident as it returned to Pier 31.

The cruise line, which hauls passengers to and from Alcatraz Island, did not provide additional details about the nature of the incident.

"There are currently no reported injuries, and an investigation into the incident will be conducted to determine its cause," the company said.

Video captures aftermath

Video recorded by passenger Genesis Alcocer appeared to show shattered glass windows aboard the ferry as the vessel moved toward the pier. A loud thud can be heard before more glass breaks and passengers begin yelling.

At one point in the video, someone aboard the ship can be heard asking whether everyone on board was OK.