Alexis Gabe's family and friends mourn at vigil

In an emotional show of support, community members, public officials, friends, and family of Alexis Gabe came together in Oakley for a candlelight vigil to honor her life.

"I’m pretty sure our daughter is up there smiling, watching us right now… Having a gathering like this it’s comforting for us," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’s father. "When you have 200 300 people showing up and praying for your daughter, it feels great."

The group gathered near the large Christmas tree at Civic Center Plaza.

Gabe’s family said it was important to say thank you to a community that supported them and helped search for her for months.

"You guys gave us so much strength to keep us moving forward," said Gwyn Marqus Gabe, Alexis’s brother as he addressed the crowd. Many of those who attended took part in search parties and helped pass out flyers during an extensive search that lasted months.

"She was my best friend. And I miss her every day," said Gwyn Marqus.

Speakers shared memories and talked about Gabe’s bubbly personality. They said she was always happy, liked to joke around, and was kind to everyone.

"She had the most beautiful smile. And her laugh was infectious," said a friend.

"She’s the loud one in the family and right now our house is so quiet. We miss hearing her laughing," said her father.

Gabe was last seen in late January. The search for the 24-year-old came to end November 3 when her remains were found in a remote area of Plymouth, in Amador county.

Police believe she was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones. Jones was shot and killed by Seattle police while they were trying to arrest him.

Gabe's father said this has left the family with so many questions, and it’s hard to find closure. He said they will continue trying to get justice.

"There is no moving on for us," said Gwyn. "It’s hard. Losing a child is the toughest thing in the world."