Alleged DOGE imposters in MAGA hats make demands at SF city hall

At San Francisco's City Hall on Friday around noon, three men in "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hats and "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE) shirts entered various offices, demanding employees turn over digital information, the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office said.

However, officials said these men are not believed to be legitimate representatives from DOGE.

The men told the employees to turn over information related to "alleged wasteful government spending and fraud." The employees present denied their request and contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived at the scene, but the men had fled by then.

Officials said the sheriff's office is investigating the incident.

Dig deeper:

Nineteen states are suing to stop the new department from accessing Americans' personal data. California is among the 19.

DOGE was created to "discover and eliminate" what the Trump administration considers wasteful government spending. The department is spearheaded by tech mogul Elon Musk.

Its recent cuts have not been made without controversy.